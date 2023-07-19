ALEXANDRIA — Elephant ears, funnel cakes and corndogs are classic fair favorites appearing alongside several new innovations at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
Mama D’s Freshly Squeezed Lemonade puts a new spin on the summer favorite.
“We have strawberry, mango, raspberry, prickly pear. This week, we’ve added our dill pickle and jalapeno lemonades,” said Denise Genovese, owner of Mama D’s Freshly Squeezed Lemonade.
Canned jalapeños and juice mixed with freshly-squeezed lemon juice, ice and a healthy amount of sugar shook together to make the unusual combo.
Mama D’s also offers a dill pickle flavor.
Corn on the cob is another fair staple. Fresh, hot corn with butter and various toppings is a delight for many but what about alongside a hot dog?
Frankie’s Street Dawgs offers just that in something called the “Elote Dawg.”
The Elote Dawg consists of an all-beef hot dog or “dawg” with street corn, cotija cheese and Tajin seasoning.
Penny McCleese was inspired by Ben Wilson, a former furniture salesman turned hotdog vendor.
Wilson lost everything during the economic downturn, leading him to reconsider his career path, according to McCleese.
Chuck Berryman put one business on hold for a season. While he usually sells decals, he decided to try something different — popcorn.
Carmel, chocolate, piña colada, and caramel apple are just some of the flavors and combinations offered by Bippity-Pop.
Though supplies seemed plentiful, a kettle behind the booth remained ready to keep things going.
Passersby may be able to smell melting cane sugar and flavored powders combining into a syrup used to coat the popcorn.
Those unsure if they’d like any of the combinations can ask for a sample.
Berryman could be seen encouraging those passersby to try lesser known flavors Tuesday afternoon.
Instead of new spins on old classics, a local couple decided to bring the best of other states’ barbeque styles to Alexandria.
Rick Kennedy, co-owner of Nomad BBQ, said he and his wife, Nikki, have planned vacations around barbeque.
Their travels have sharpened their skills, allowing them to create barbeque suited for the palates of locals.
Tuesday afternoon, Nomad offered their take on barbeque classics, including sweet jalapeno cornbread, ribs, pulled pork, chicken and mac and cheese.
Rick Davidson, secretary for the Alexandria Kiwanis Club, reported more than 30 vendors at the 2023 fair, about eight more than last year.
Davidson encouraged folks to try the various offerings, saying, there’s “something for everybody.”