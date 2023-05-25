SUMMITVILLE — A Fairmount man was arrested on child molestation charges Thursday after a 10-month investigation by Indiana State Police.
Grant Brown, 20, has been charged with two counts of child molest, a level 3 felony; two counts of child exploitation, a level 5 felony; and eight counts of possession of child pornography, a level 6 felony.
A warrant for Brown's arrest was issued Tuesday. He turned himself in at the Madison County Sheriff's Department, according to a press release from state police.
"The investigation started in July 2022, when (ISP) Detective Dave Preston was requested by the Summitville Police Department to take over a case involving an allegation of child molestation," the release states.
"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that additional criminal actions had occurred with multiple juvenile females."
The case has been turned over to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings for review.
The Summitville Police Department, Indiana Department of Child Services and the Madison County Prosecutor's Office assisted in the investigation.
To report information related to crimes against children, contact a local law enforcement agency or visit missingkids.com and follow the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.