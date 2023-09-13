PENDLETON — Members of the Fall Creek Township advisory board have approved a letter formally declaring that its residents have no interest in merging with the town of Pendleton.
The letter, approved unanimously during a public meeting Tuesday, was to be delivered to town officials Wednesday. The Pendleton Town Council might discuss the matter at its regular meeting Thursday, but no further formal action is expected.
“This board serves the people,” Fall Creek Township trustee Fred Gaskill said during a portion of Tuesday’s meeting devoted to public comments. “We need to follow their will.”
Gaskill said throughout months of informal discussions about a potential merger, he’s received hundreds of phone calls and emails opposing the idea, and only a handful of statements in support.
“That still doesn’t mean that at some point in time, if folks decide they want (a merger), it can’t be brought up again,” Gaskill said.
Officials with both Pendleton and Fall Creek Township have stressed that talks about a merger have always remained informal. Although Tuesday’s 3-0 vote effectively ends the effort, those discussions could be revived at any time. Any formal proposal could be killed by a simple majority vote by either the Fall Creek Township advisory board or the Pendleton Town Council.
Among about 40 people who attended the Tuesday meeting, two suggested that advisory board members take steps to more widely publicize meeting dates and agendas so that residents could be better informed about issues that come before the board.
Gaskill agreed.
“We need input,” he said. “Our job is to do what (residents) ask. We need to get the word out to people, even knowing that in a lot of cases, the majority of the people in the township aren’t going to see it.”