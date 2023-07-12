PENDLETON — The Fall Creek Township advisory board plans to draft a letter declaring its residents have no interest in merging with the town of Pendleton.
The letter will be a public declaration of intent, representing the board’s first public response to a proposal which first surfaced several months ago and has drawn increasing levels of concern among the township’s residents.
“We’re taking some action,” said Fall Creek Township trustee Fred Gaskill. “For this to happen, it has to be passed through the town council and through the township before we can even initiate a study for it.”
Tuesday’s meeting drew about 160 residents to the Pendleton Fire Station. None spoke in support of the merger during a portion of the meeting devoted to public comments.
Gaskill said over the past few months, he’s informally talked to residents about a merger between the two governmental units and received decidedly negative responses to the idea.
“I took areas of Fall Creek Township and divided it up, and went and talked to people without picking out anything — my own little study,” he said. “Out of 30 people, three said they would like to have (a merger), and 27 would not. Percentage-wise, that’s pretty much in line with what we’re seeing here.”
The idea of a merger began to develop when residents of Green and Fall Creek townships — both of which are unincorporated — approached Pendleton town leaders with concerns about ending up with Ingalls or Anderson addresses, according to Pendleton Town Manager Scott Reske.
“The township residents felt they were part of the Pendleton community as a whole, and did not want to be overshadowed by the simultaneous growth of the other surrounding communities,” Reske said.
Officials with both Pendleton and Fall Creek Township have stressed that discussions about a merger remain preliminary, and any formal proposal could be killed by a simple majority vote by either the Fall Creek Township advisory board or the Pendleton Town Council.
Fall Creek Township board president Tim Pritchard said attorneys for the township would draft the letter, which would then be read, revised and voted on at a public meeting set for Sept. 12.