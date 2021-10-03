DALEVILLE — By the time the small parade had passed their vantage point Saturday on Walnut Street, Lennox Price and her younger sister Kennedy had gotten a jump on Halloween trick-or-treating.
The girls gathered handfuls of candy tossed from passing floats and filled their bright orange plastic buckets with sugary treats.
“We definitely want to come out and support the community whenever we can and see everybody,” said their mother, Brandee Price. “And it’s a parade. Kids love candy, so why not?”
The sense of community connection and bringing friends and neighbors together one last time before the days get too short and the leaves begin to fall in earnest is important to the organizers of the Daleville Fall Frenzy, which celebrated its fourth year Saturday.
The event at Daleville Town Hall Park featured trunk-n-treat stations, a free pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating, bounce houses, a chili cook-off and other family-friendly activities.
“We usually try to get in one more family community event around this time,” said event coordinator Trina Richardson, the town’s deputy clerk. “It gives everybody an opportunity to see one another before the weather breaks and the busyness of the holidays hits.
“It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and let people know who puts into our community so that when it’s time to start spending their dollars, they know where to send them,” she added.
Richardson estimated that the event has more than doubled in attendance since its inception in 2018. As it has grown, more local groups have discovered the benefits of participating.
In its first year marching in the parade, the Daleville High School band led the procession through town, pausing at the park’s entrance to play the national anthem and receive an enthusiastic round of applause.
“We’ve been trying to get out into the community more,” said band director Elizabeth Carter, who’s in her fifth year at the school. “This is our first year participating in it, but hopefully the first of many.”
Carter said the band has recruited more members from among the student body at Daleville High School. A way of rewarding the musicians for their efforts during football season is providing them with chances to take part in community events like the Fall Frenzy.
“Music is just such an important thing to have in the community and the world, and to raise awareness about what we’re doing,” Carter said. “I think music’s just such a great outlet for students, and anything that we can do to be involved in the community, we’re going to try and do it.”
