DALEVILLE — Two-year-old Colin Anthony snatched up a perfectly round pumpkin and began walking toward a table where other children were painting pint-sized pumpkins. After taking about two steps, however, he tossed it aside in favor of one that suited him better.
Colin and dozens of other children enjoyed the free pumpkins, free music and bounce houses at the second annual Fall Frenzy hosted by the Daleville Town Hall Park.
Addyson Gillis, 8, laughed at Colin as she looked for one herself and helped her 2-year-old brother, Jaxon Carlson, find a pumpkin. Addyson and Jaxon were visiting the area from Columbia, Illinois.
Haley Carlson said they were visiting family in the area and when a friend sent her a text about the events in downtown Daleville. She did not hesitate to join the fun.
“It’s fun with the kids, and we love fall festivals,” she said.
Addyson joined her mother in carrying one of the pumpkins that were strewn across a taped off area.
“It’s a fun place to come and do stuff,” Addyson said of Daleville.
Skyla Wheately, 7, and her mother Tabitha Wheatley of Chesterfield dressed up in costumes for the festivities that began with a parade from Walnut Street to the town hall park.
Skyla was dressed as a ladybug and her mother was dressed as Cat Noir. They said it was their first time to attend the event, but they plan to come again next year.
“I like the music,” said Wheatley.
Skyla was excited to play on the park’s swings and then planned to go to the bounce houses.
“We keep smelling the food, so that’s probably our next stop,” Wheately said with a laugh.
Other activities included a touch-a-truck event with an ambulance, fire truck, and heavy equipment on display for children to view, along with a vendor fair and a golf cart decorating contest.
