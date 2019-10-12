ELWOOD — Bundled up against the chilly wind that whipped around her, Penny Broshar ladled 10 gallons of chili into small foam tasting cups from a tall stock pot for visitors to try for a small donation.
Representing the Elwood Health and Living nursing home, the sign on her booth boldly announced that it was “Not your momma’s chili.”
“It’s a lot spicier than Momma makes it,” she said.
Broshar, now in her 10th year participating, was one of dozens of people and organizations, including the Elwood Fire Department competing for top honors at the 34th annual Red Gold Chili Cook-Off Saturday. The event is tied with Red Gold’s eighth annual 10K, 5K and one-mile Run to Crush Hunger.
The events, which attracted people from miles around, including Alexandria Mayor Ron Richardson, were part of a day of entertainment in uptown Elwood.
“We actually wanted to pass, but it’s good to see the people of Elwood out,” Broshar said.
Nearing the bottom of her pot, she said this year’s cook-off attracted many more people than in years past.
“Last year, there were 30 chili vendors, so we took some of it home,” she said.
Everyone, including Bob Atwood of Orestes agreed the temperatures in the low 50s made for great chili weather.
Eating the last of his taster’s cup of chili from the Art Department Painting Co., Atwood said he’d tried some from different booths and thought the Elwood Fire Department’s was the best.
“It tasted better than the rest,” he said.
Elwood native Josie Gregg and her husband Carter Herndon make sure not to miss the event even though they now live in Whitestown. This year, however, they were introducing their baby, Quinn, who at eight months old wasn’t yet ready to sample the spicy fare, to the fun family event.
“I really liked the Optimist Club’s one. It was a good balance,” said Gregg, who added she sampled about six of the chilis offered. “I want a good balance of spicy and sweet, which is hard to do.”
Herndon is a vegetarian and wasn’t able to sample many of the main attractions, but he said the event allowed for quality family time.
“I actually did have a little taste of her spicy one without the meat in it,” he said.
