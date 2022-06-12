ANDERSON — In 2000, a car accident left Chrissy Leeuw with a spinal cord injury and confined to a wheelchair.
A self-described nature lover, Leeuw has over the last 22 years found it challenging to take advantage of the trails at many state parks. But Saturday, she was part of a ceremony at Mounds State Park that left her and her husband, Chris, feeling uplifted and encouraged.
Park officials and members of the Friends of Mounds State Park group gathered to dedicate the park’s first handicap-accessible trail. The paved stretch of nearly 1,200 feet, including a small ramp and boardwalk section leading to the Great Mound, has been in use for several months, but a formal dedication ceremony was delayed because of the pandemic.
“It really is hard to find places that have trails like these,” Leeuw said. “Even in bigger parks, it’s hard to find these types of trails. It just gives people more opportunities to come out and just be in nature and just get outside.”
The Leeuws and two other families were guests at the event and received certificates designating them as representatives of what park officials hope will be countless others who make use of the special trail in the future.
“This trail gets them out into the wooded area of the park,” said Tom Parker, a member of the Friends of Mounds State Park who spearheaded the group’s efforts to raise money and navigate a variety of issues related to construction of the trail.
“Before this trail was here, so many people could not do that. Some could, but the majority of older people with canes, walkers — you want to go there, but you can’t get from here to there because of your mobility issue. This grants them access to the things that they’ve been missing out on.”
Parker and others conducted *+fundraisers and petitioned politicians and leaders of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources over a 15-year period to clear the way for the trail. One key consideration, according to park manager Scott Crossley, was taking care to avoid disturbing any of the ground at the Great Mound. The supports for the boardwalk portion of the trail, built several inches above the ground, do not penetrate the earth, Crossley said.
“That was important to us,” he told a crowd of about 50 people at the ceremony. “I think that’s one of the ways we were able to get it approved so easily, because we stopped short of doing any kind of damage to the mound.”
Missi McClain, who pushed her son, Mason, onto the ramp as one of the ceremonial first trail users, said the trail is a gift to people like her. In addition to Mason, her daughter, Emily Burkhart, is also wheelchair-bound.
“Having two children with disabilities, you find it sometimes hard to go places where there’s not always been a button to push when you go in, or parks are not always accessible,” McClain said. “Having a place where you can bring your whole family, and they get to be included, too, it means a lot.”