ANDERSON — One of the most competitive drivers during qualifying heats Saturday at the Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix is still nearly a decade away from getting her learner’s permit.
Six-year-old Reagan Hodges of Zionsville took first place in her group and was looking forward to racing again Sunday. She’s been racing go-karts for nearly two years, but Anderson represents only her fourth try at street racing.
“On the street, it’s bumpy, and on a regular track, it’s not that bumpy,” the girl said of the main difference between racing on an oval and on the street.
Reagan’s mother, Trish Hodges, said her daughter is a fourth-generation go-kart racer.
“I didn’t race, but my brother and everybody else in my family did, so we come here for the family sport,” Trish Hodges said. “She likes street racing. She likes coming here. They give out free milk and everybody gets a trophy, and it’s a lot of fun.”
With Reagan’s cousin, Lincoln Willey, also 6, competing in the same heat, several members of the Hodges’ extended family were on hand to cheer them both on. The sense of excitement at seeing both kids excel at the sport at such young ages brings the family together, Hodges said.
“The parents sometimes are more competitive than the kids,” she said with a laugh, “but we all get along, even if we might bicker and fight at times.”
The weekend was also a family affair for the Allards, who made the trek from Bristol, Ind., near Elkhart to enter a total of five go-karts in various race classes. Chase Allard, who won a championship in 2018 in the Southern Indiana Racing Association’s 80cc Class, said his grandfather, uncle and father were all among the entrants in various classes over the weekend.
“It’s an adrenaline rush when you’re in the car,” he said. “Secondly, it’s just kind of cool to hang out with your family and just get away from work and just have some fun for the weekend.”
Ballard estimated he’s competed at the Anderson Mayor’s Cup about 10 times. He said SIRA has forged a strong relationship with the city, which has made the race a favorite stop among the drivers.
“It’s a really fun race,” he said. “It’s kind of like a bull ring, so it’s kind of cool. It’s nonstop action all the way around the track.”
He said the course, which runs along parts of Ninth and 10th streets as well as Central Avenue, is a fair test of drivers’ skill, offering enough subtle challenges to make races competitive without becoming hazardous.
“In my particular class, in most of them, there are two corners that are wide open if you hit them right, and then there’s two corners where you go from full throttle and you go from 45 mph down to 10,” he said. “Getting that distance and not locking up your brakes, but yet getting to that corner as fast as possible is really key. It’s hard, but that’s what makes it fun.”
Between practice sessions, Trish Hodges waited outside an RV camper as her daughter relaxed inside with seven of her fellow racers. She said the friendships Reagan is forming at the track at an early age are unique and will endure.
“The kids in there that are hanging out, they’re just kids,” she said. “They’re all buddies and age doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who’s who – they all get along and they love each other.”