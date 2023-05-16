ANDERSON — When Harvey C. Riedel Jr. went to the hospital, he and his family had no idea he would never leave alive.
His daughter Linda Ellis said his death came unexpectedly.
“We thought he was going to be okay. The doctor did a CT scan and when they brought him back into the room, they lost his heartbeat and he stopped breathing,” she said.
Riedel passed away on May 11 at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital. He was 86.
In remembering her father, Ellis mentioned how he introduced her to the world of photography, even buying her her first camera.
Riedel was an avid photographer. According to his obituary, he photographed for Anderson Newspapers Inc. and the National Press Photographers Association among many others.
Riedel’s passion for photography put him in contact with others in the photography world, most notably Ansel Adams.
Adams taught a workshop that Riedel attended.
Ellis remembered going with her father to various photography workshops, including one pertaining to wedding photography.
Riedel was himself a seasoned wedding photographer. Ellis remembered calling him for help while photographing a wedding.
His former co-worker John Cleary said Riedel was great at delivering feedback in a positive manner.
“That aspect of working with him in and out of the darkroom in a photo lab on a daily basis kind of helped make me a better photographer, more aware, attuned to surroundings, what to look for because of the positive feedback given,” he said.
That feedback continued even after Riedel left Anderson Newspaper Inc. Cleary said Riedel would give him feedback whenever he’d see him out and about.
More than photography, Riedel left a legacy of generosity and love for others, according to Ellis.
Ellis will miss her father calling in to check in on her during her travels.
Riedel’s death has left his family grappling with the fallout. However, Ellis said she’s leaning into her faith in God, which she shared with her father.