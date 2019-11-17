PENDLETON — Up until March of this year when they read about it in his obituary, the family and friends of Don Hughes had no idea that he donated thousands of cans of food each of the past seven years to pantries in southern Madison County.
“He didn’t tell anybody. The first year, I didn’t even know he was doing it,” his wife Sue Hughes said, taking a break from stacking boxes of canned good, macaroni and cheese and pasta sauce.
At the insistence of Don Hughes’ niece, Heather Sheets, the tradition continued on Saturday as eight family and friends, including dog, Jack, gathered in the parking lot in front of the Papa John’s restaurant, 3104 W. U.S. 36.
Family and friends also conducted a fundraiser Friday night at the Pendleton American Legion, raising $600 and collecting 300 cans that will be donated to food pantries in Ingalls and Markleville.
“My brother Kenny (Humphrey) grabbed it and made it what it is today,” Sue Hughes said. “What we intended to do was just collect them, but she said we can make it bigger.”
The lifelong Pendleton resident said her late husband was a generous man who tried to find many ways to contribute, including volunteering with the Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Community Justice Center, after retiring in 1999 from Guide Lamp.
In the beginning, Sue Hughes said, her husband went around to several Dollar General stores and bought up the canned goods, delivering them to local pantries. And he did so without ever turning in receipts to the Internal Revenue Service for tax deductions, she added.
“It was important to Don to make sure everybody had food for the holidays and the winter,” she said. “He didn’t want the praise. He just wanted to help.”
That’s exactly what stood out to Humphrey as he helped continue Don Hughes’ legacy.
“He did it without telling," he said. "He did it just because.”
Humphrey said the goal this year is to break Don Hughes’ record of collecting 2,000 cans. Several companies have donated cans, he added.
“We’ve just about done it. We’re trying to double it,” he said.
Don Hughes often collected cans with the help of his grandson, Malcolm Reynolds, 11, a student at Mount Vernon Middle School, who again was on hand to help.
“He wasn’t just my grandfather. He was my best friend,” he said. “I didn’t know he would leave behind such a big legacy, though. And I think what he did was right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.