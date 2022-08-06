FISHERS — “Remember Noah.”
That is the overarching request made Saturday by the family, friends and coworkers of slain Elwood Police Officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz.
“We need to never forget my brother Noah,” said his sister Sarah in a moving tribute to her older brother during his funeral at ITOWN Church.
Hers was one of several tearful tributes delivered in honor of the fallen police officer.
The funeral drew family, friends and law enforcement officials from as far away as Canada and California.
Shahnavaz, 24, who had been with EPD for 11 months, was fatally shot about 2 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, was arrested in the incident and faces preliminary charges of murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement and being a seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm. Many members of the community are demanding a death penalty charge, which the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has said isn’t currently possible because of technicalities of law.
The parking lot at the church was overwhelmed by the number of police patrol cars expected to participate in the procession to the End of Watch ceremony in front of the Elwood police station later in the day. In addition to filling the sanctuary that seats more than 1,200, mourners were directed to two overflow rooms where the service was streamed.
The funeral, 77-mile procession and burial in the heroes section at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis is expected to be one of the largest for a law enforcement officer in Indiana history.
Family and friends described the man they affectionately called “Shanny Bannany” and “Noah the Boa” as gentle, loyal and compassionate and a natural leader with the capabilities of a seasoned professional.
A 2016 graduate of Fishers High School, where he was a percussionist in the band, Shahnavaz went on to serve five years in the U.S. Army where he served in the 591st Military Police Company and earned an air assault badge.
Army buddy Mark Thompson had to take several deep breaths and pulled out a handkerchief at least three times to wipe away the tears as he described how Shahnavaz always was in service to his country, community and family.
“He was my brother in arms, my battle leader.”
Nearly everyone, including Thompson, recalled Shahnavaz’a infectious smile and distinctive belly laugh.
“Any time he laughed, you couldn’t help but laugh with him,” Thompson said.
Nolan Demers recalled meeting Shahnavaz when he was newly promoted to sergeant in the Army and was assigned a less-than-desirable midnight shift.
“How is somebody this happy at this hour on a Wednesday? But I soon found out that is how Shanny was.”
Demers said his friend spoke of his position as a police officer as if there were nothing greater in the world because he truly loved his job.
“Thank you, Shanny, for being my leader, my hero and, most importantly, my friend.”
Army buddy Nick Tracy described Shahnavaz’s life as “so full no one could sum it up in just one speech.”
“I am so happy to see the impact that he had and the people that he knew, and now I’m sad for those who aren’t going to be able to not just know him but experience him.”
Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine, who has refrained from making any public statements about his officer’s death over the past week, finally broke his silence.
“I didn’t want to do this, any part of this,” he said in reference to having to say farewell to an officer who died in the line of duty.
Brizendine said Shahnavaz was more than a police officer. He said he knew after the first interview that he would ask the young man to join his police force.
“No. 39, a brother to us all, will be forever in our hearts.”
Brizendine also offered a bitter assessment of his profession in a society in which someone would gun down a police officer without provocation.
“They are expected to do the job delicately in spite of living in one of the most vicious times in history.”