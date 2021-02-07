ANDERSON – Andon Oliver’s family and friends don't want others to have to feel the grief of death because of illegal firearms falling into the hands of teenagers.
“I just want to make sure it didn’t happen in vain,” Oliver's mother, Laticia Willis, said at a memorial vigil Saturday at the home of her mother in the 1700 block of West Eighth street. “I want this to be a movement. I would like gun safety to go in every school.”
Willis believes unregistered firearms are available on the streets and sometimes fall into the hands of young people, leading to tragedies like the one suffered by Oliver.
He died Jan. 3 after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest at Fairview apartments (Sun Valley Town Homes) where he had gone to deal marijuana. DeTorio Fleming, 16, faces murder and robbery charges.
In spite of the circumstances of his death, Oliver’s family said he was working at turning around his life by going to church and looking for a legitimate job.
“He had just told us the day before he passed that he had found God,” Willis said.
Jody West, who described himself as a father figure for Oliver, said the young man was “pretty rough around the edges.”
“He was going in a bad direction," West said. “There was times he was in fear of his life, and we had to talk him out of violence.”
Oliver was a gear-head who loved his Ford Mustang and was trying to make a living buying damaged vehicles, fixing them and flipping them, according to West.
“I bet he had eight cars that he went through he was selling,” West said.
Oliver also liked to play basketball and raise German shepherds, his family and friends said.
Wearing a mask that read, “I (heart) my grandson,” Susan Butler said the vigil and balloon release was an important way to remember Oliver.
“I don’t want it forgotten. I want it remembered what happened to him,” she said.
Butler said she also hurts for Fleming’s family.
“I feel sorry for the other family because they are going to pay a price," she said.
