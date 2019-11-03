ANDERSON — A year after Cross Lakes Apartments resident Nancy E. Shaw was fatally struck by a pickup truck as she tried to walk across Scatterfield Road after shopping at Dollar Tree, about a dozen people met at the site where she was struck to plant a cross and conduct a candlelight vigil.
Shaw’s cousin, Barbie Fauss, said she and her daughter, Emily, still struggle with the loss. They often visited with Shaw during the summer, she said.
“What happened was a big tragedy, and it happened real quick,” she said Friday. “I’m still trying to get over it. I still can’t wrap my head around it.”
Shaw, who was 50, and Melissa Spradlin, who was 29, were struck as they tried to return to the complex from the strip mall, 1845 N. Scatterfield Road, about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2018.
April Gilliam brought her Chihuahua, Luna, dressed in a pink coat.
“I brought her because Nancy loved her,” she said.
Shaw’s daughter, Danielle Campbell, said she’d already shed many tears.
“I already cried myself to sleep at 1 o’clock this morning,” she said. “I’ve cried enough. I’m not crying today.”
Campbell, who hadn’t seen her mother since June 2018, said the vigil gave her an opportunity to say goodbye.
Wearing a turquoise-colored T-shirt in honor of Shaw, Cynthia Young said she met her while riding on the bus. Shaw persuaded her to move into the apartment complex with her.
Since Shaw’s death, Young has taken up a battle to get a crosswalk from the entrance of the apartment complex to the strip mall because residents routinely cross there rather than at a light to the north. There also is no sidewalk going to the light.
“Even for cars, it’s dangerous,” she said.
Shaw said she recently was able to secure a commitment from the city to put in the crosswalk, which is expected to include blinking caution lights, a button so the lights are activated only when pedestrians are preparing to cross and striping on the pavement. Her next move is to try to get the crosswalk named after Shaw.
“It’s on record, too, so if the mayor doesn’t do it, he will be in a pickle,” she said. “I’m just glad we can put this behind us and things are going to get done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.