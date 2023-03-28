ANDERSON — A rough road lies ahead of Robbie Starkey after the death of Tiffany, his wife of nearly 13 years and the mother of their two young daughters.
Tiffany’s car was struck about 2:30 p.m. Friday by a van on U.S. 35 in Delaware County. just south of Mount Pleasant, according to Indiana State Police.
She was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, where the chaplain alerted Robbie that his wife had been injured in an accident.
When Robbie arrived at the hospital, he learned that Tiffany’s injuries were severe.
Several surgeries ensued as her condition fluctuated. When she was deemed stable enough, Tiffany was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
While Tiffany was at Ball Memorial Hospital, health care providers who were acquaintances of Robbie’s assured him that Tiffany would receive top-notch care at Methodist.
Despite that care, not long after her arrival, Tiffany died. She was just 38 years old.
Shocked and grief-stricken, Robbie was left with the seemingly impossible task of telling friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter Ava, and 5-year-old daughter Ellie.
“I put them on my lap and said, ‘Mommy was in a car wreck. You guys understand, right? And then they were like ‘yeah,’ and then I was like, ‘Mommy died. She’s not coming back. It’s just the three of us. It’s not four of us anymore,’ ” he said Tuesday through tears.
Tiffany’s death has left Robbie with heavy grief and demanding questions, most importantly, Where do we go from here?
Tiffany did everything, from fixing the girls’ hair to planning family activities.
While Robbie leans on supportive family and friends, even strangers have reached out to offer assistance.
A friend offered to fly in from Boston, another from Chicago to be with him.
An effort to assist the family with memorial expenses through a GoFundMe account had already grown to $21,000 of the $50,000 goal by Tuesday afternoon. It’s organized by Kristine Pitts.
Robbie’s grief is tempered by cherished memories.
Tiffany often made plans for her family to spend dedicated time together, including activities for the kids and their friends. She was great at making everyone feel included and loved, Robbie said.
Before taking a 15-day trip to Europe with three other couples, the Starkeys were invited to travel to Cancun, Mexico, to join longtime friends Will and Tracey Drzich and their children.
Robbie hesitated.
“I told Tiff, ‘We spent all this money going to Europe; we’re not going (to Mexico),’” Robbie recalled. “She was like, ‘I booked it.’ I was so mad.”
It would be their last major trip before Tiffany entered the nursing program at Ivy Tech Community College in Richmond. She was driving from campus back to the family’s home in Anderson on Friday when the accident happened.
Robbie treasured his wife’s careful attention to day-to-day affairs. She would leave the girls encouraging notes in their lunchboxes for the school day in Daleville.
The night before Tiffany’s death, 9-year-old Ava returned the favor.
At the scene of the fatal accident Friday, a police officer who is a friend of Robbie’s recovered Tiffany’s belongings, which included her own lunchbox.
Inside was this note: “I hope you have the best rest of your day. Love, Ava.”