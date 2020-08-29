ELWOOD – Morgan Johns said she never has been worried about COVID slide for her son, Parker Johns, a seventh-grader earning straight A’s at Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School.
In fact, virtual learning appears to be the best thing for Parker, who usually completes his lessons by noon. Johns said she believes regardless of when he will be able to return to in-person classes, he should be able to slip in seamlessly.
“I think honestly he loves it,” she said. “I don’t foresee him falling behind because of the resources we have at hand that he is falling behind. I see him excelling.”
Johns, owner of Rebellious Makeup By Morgan, said sending Parker back for in-person instruction never was an option.
“It was never a question for me,” she said. “It was never a question for my husband or for my support system. The potential of a quarantine might have shut me down for weeks and my husband, as well.”
The key to Parker’s success, Johns said, is her own involvement and a strong support group that includes her mother-in-law, a retired teacher.
“We didn’t have any problems. We’re very, very lucky. We’re in a rare situation where I’m home,” she said. “I think for us it’s been a pretty rare situation. I’ve always been really engaged in his education.”
Having access to the internet is helpful, Johns said.
“YouTube was our friend,” she said. “I have found implementing YouTube into daily activities helps.”
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall stressed that the virtual learning taking place now is very different than the eLearning that took place in the spring. That’s because eLearning was never intended as a long-term education solution.
However, superintendents serving Madison County and surrounding communities have had the summer to make their virtual programs more robust and better able to live up to Indiana’s academic standards.
“In the event of an extended school closure, plans are in place to address the educational and social-emotional needs of our students who need the most support,” he said.
