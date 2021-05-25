INDIANAPOLIS — The grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway were filled last weekend with smiling fans happy to be back at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the running of the Indianapolis 500 in August last year instead of the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.
This year the track will play host to 150,000 fans on race day Sunday, roughly half the number that attend the race annually. Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.
Larry Durham, who lives in Indianapolis, has been going to the Indianapolis 500 since 1983, missing only the 2020 event because of the pandemic.
“It was disappointing last year,” he said. “I watched it on television, but it’s not the same as being here.”
Durham was glad to hear that some people would be able to enjoy the race in person.
“I’ll be really glad when everybody is able to come back and have a full grandstand,” he said.
He reorders the same ticket each year.
“I come to all the races at IMS,” he said. “I’m a race fan. Whether it’s Indy cars, stock cars, Formula One and sprint cars. I watch it all.”
Brittreese Reese, Thorntown, attended the annual Rose Hulman alumni event last weekend.
“It’s great to come back for the alumni event and to be out here for the Indy 500,” she said.
“It’s great to be back in a crowd and outside and at the race. With the COVID last year, this was our first major event. It’s exciting.”
Jessie Letter, whose favorite driver is Conor Daly, said he attends the race regularly.
“This is my sixth year here,” he noted. “My dad took me here for a lot of Brickyard races, and the Indianapolis 500 is a big part of my life since I turned 18.
“It was really disappointing to not be able to attend the race last year. Being back is amazing.”
Chris Baker, an Elkhart native living in Indianapolis, tries to make it to IMS at least once each year during May.
“I took the weekend off and am just hanging out,” Baker said. “I was ecstatic when they announced fans would be back. Last year was weird to see the track empty.”
On a packed race day there is no other place like IMS., according to Baker.
“It’s like a carnival, everybody is in a good mood,” he said.
