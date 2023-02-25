INDIANAPOLIS — As the ball arced toward the hoop just before the final horn sounded, Matt Boles followed its flight, convinced that the final shot from Lapel junior Madelyn Poynter would find its mark.
“I felt like it was destiny,” the Lapel High School principal said. “I didn’t think we were going to lose.”
But the shot bounced off the back of the rim, denying the Bulldogs their first state girls basketball championship and ending the team’s Cinderella run to the Class 2A tournament final with a 38-37 loss to Forest Park.
The thousands of Lapel fans who filled the lower bowl at Gainbridge Fieldhouse fell virtually silent for a few seconds before a wave of applause began to swell. Clad in the school's black and Vegas gold colors, they remained on their feet while giving full-throated cheers in an effort to let their team know of the unconditional appreciation they had for the memorable ride they'd taken the community on over the past several weeks.
“These girls have worked extra hard,” said Sabrina Acree, whose son’s girlfriend is a member of the team. “They are the underdogs. They just take each game one at a time, and they just use learning lessons from each game to capitalize on the next. It’s amazing.”
A tangible sense of excitement followed the team to the state’s biggest stage. Throughout the week, Lapel residents and businesses demonstrated they were behind the Bulldogs.
A fundraising effort through Facebook yielded more than $6,000 to supply rally towels, which fans waved throughout the game. Other donations covered the costs of chartering buses for the team to take to a practice at Gainbridge on Friday as well as the game Saturday.
In their first appearance in a state girls championship game, the Bulldogs showed the same resilience that had enabled them to rally from double-digit deficits in three of their six postseason games.
Even after Forest Park used a decided height advantage to turn a five-point Lapel lead into an eight-point deficit going into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs chipped away, hustling for loose balls and making crucial shots.
That ability to battle through adversity is part of what has endeared the team to the community’s residents. After absorbing five losses before Christmas while playing one of the most difficult schedules in the state, unranked Lapel had won 13 of its past 15 games before Saturday.
“They’re fighters,” said Tom Marvel, fire chief for the Lapel-Stony Creek Township Fire Territory. “They haven’t been ranked all year, and they’ve knocked off some highly ranked teams to get to where they are today.
"So that’s kind of what our community is — we all rally around each other and help each other out and fight for each other.”
Despite the final outcome, the team’s fans expressed gratitude for the way the Bulldogs represented the town throughout its postseason run.
“I think this team definitely reflects how hard-working Lapel is and how great of a community it is, and how so many people have really come together this week just to support them,” said Elizabeth Renner, who graduated from Lapel last year and made the trip to Gainbridge to cheer on several of her friends who are still members of the team.
“That’s really how Lapel is — everybody’s so supportive and loving of each other.”
Lapel’s loss also denied Madison County its first-ever girls basketball state championship. No. 2-ranked Forest Park, coincidentally, knocked off Lapel’s county rival, Frankton, last year to win its first title.