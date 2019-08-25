ANDERSON — Local Colts fans expressed shock and disappointment — but understanding — Sunday about quarterback Andrew Luck’s decision to retire.
In making his retirement announcement Saturday night, Luck said he had been in constant pain over the past four years because of football-related injuries. This summer, Luck missed almost all of the team’s practices because of a calf/ankle injury.
Local businessman Art Pepelea Jr. was instrumental in bringing Colts training camp back to Anderson University in 2010 after a two-decade absence. The Colts’ camp was at AU up until a couple of years ago; the team now trains at Grand Park in Westfield.
Pepelea said Sunday that he was told by someone involved in professional football that Luck is accident prone.
“I’m a die-hard Colts fan,” Pepelea said. “I’m at a loss for words. I think the injury is more serious than what everyone knows.
“He’s 29 and doesn’t need this,” Pepelea continued. “He didn’t have it in his heart any longer. With the pain he went through, it wasn’t that surprising.”
Pepelea said everyone thought Luck would be back for this year’s first regular-season game, Sept. 8.
Retired bank executive and longtime Colts fan Gary Erskine said that, like everyone else, he was shocked by Luck’s retirement announcement.
“What he went through to make that decision,” Erskine said. “It (retiring) was the last thing he wanted to do.”
Erskine said that, while Luck’s retirement is unfortunate, the Colts can move forward now.
Colts fan Donnie Edwards said he thought Luck would go farther in his career.
Luck was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft and played six seasons with the Colts. He was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the league but never led Indianapolis to a Super Bowl.
“It’s disappointing because he just kind of quit like that,” Edwards said. “We needed him on the Colts team. I got kind of mad when he quit like that. I understand that he was in pain.”
Edwards predicted Luck would come back to play again eventually.
Cheryl Green went to Colts camp in Anderson every year and got the autograph of Luck’s predecessor as Colts QB, Peyton Manning.
“Booing him wasn’t right,” she said of fan reaction to news of Luck’s retirement Saturday during the Colts’ preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium. “He probably liked what he was doing, but he couldn’t do it any longer. Maybe he will come back.”
Brendan Jackson, a Colts fan since he was a child, was shocked by Luck’s retirement announcement.
“It was disappointing that he didn’t play out this season,” Jackson said, “and give the Colts time to prepare for next season. A franchise quarterback only comes around once in a while. It will be difficult to replace him.”
Jackson said the fans’ booing Saturday night was just the initial reaction to the news.
“We expected him to be at peak performance, and he wasn’t; it was just the timing of the whole thing,” Jackson explained.
Jeffrey Demos, who was wearing a Colts shirt and hat Sunday, said he was shocked and surprised.
“I wouldn’t want to be a quarterback being chased by 300-pound men,” he said. “He made the right decision because of the injuries.”
