Farm fresh, market ready at State Fair

ANDERSON — Kelly Caldwell wasn’t necessarily looking to start a business, but when she began to run out of products given to her at a baby shower for her daughter, Ayla, she decided to experiment with items in her home to create a natural laundry detergent.
Caldwell, who lives on a farm outside Elwood, soon started making bar soap from goat’s milk.
“We started (taking the products to) local farmers markets, just to get rid of the extra we had,” Caldwell says. “We really didn’t have any intention of making a business out of it. We eventually noticed that it would go further than that.”
Seven years after launching her home-based business, Simple Goodness Soaps, Caldwell has detergent, soaps and other personal care products in 14 retail locations. The connection between her farm and the store shelves, she says, was made possible by Indiana Grown, an initiative by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to help the state’s farmers and producers market their products. The collaboration also provides marketing and financial advice to fledgling agricultural businesses looking to expand their customer bases.
The goal, says program director Heather Tallman, is “to create more economic development in the agriculture world with more value added to the foods and other products our farmers produce. But we also want to create awareness that Indiana produces a lot of other great products that we use every day. It’s about finding ways to connect the consumer with agriculture in all its forms.”
Caldwell first heard about Indiana Grown at a festival from a friend who had sampled some of her goat’s milk soap and suggested she check out the program's booth.
“What I have noticed more than anything is the connection they have provided for us to get with the businesses, the companies that can offer support,” Caldwell said. “Sometimes you can’t always pay for the advice you need, and Indiana Grown has been able to connect us with the help we need to grow our business.”
Caldwell has a booth in a marketplace Indiana Grown has set up at the Indiana State Fair, which opened Friday. It’s her second year exhibiting at the fair, and while she welcomes the exposure her business will get over the next two weeks, she hopes those who stop by get a renewed sense of what the state’s agricultural community has to offer.
“There are not very many places you can go to get all locally made stuff,” Caldwell said. “You literally can come here to get anything from soap to drinks to meat, and it’s all local. It’s all made in Indiana.”
Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.