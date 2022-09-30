ANDERSON — During their recent six-week recess, members of Indiana’s congressional delegation spent time with representatives from the Indiana Farm Bureau to discuss priorities that could shape the next round of agricultural legislation on Capitol Hill.
“Agriculture is made up of so many diverse interests, and it is important that Hoosier farmers and Midwestern commodities find their voice in federal policy discussions,” said Randy Kron, president of the Indiana Farm Bureau.
According to a release from the Farm Bureau, discussions became centered on eight titles, or focus areas, that officials believe should be front and center when congressional representatives return to Washington. Of those, priority focus was placed on commodity, conservation and nutrition titles.
“Although there’s some concern with inflation in the nutrition title, overall, we’re hoping this farm bill will evolve from what we saw in 2018 and not change too drastically,” said Brantley Seifers, national affairs coordinator for the INFB.
The current farm bill, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, is set to expire next year. Congress updates the legislation every five years. With control of the Senate – and possibly the U.S. House – in play in November’s midterm elections, Kron noted that an updated bill could be debated under new leadership.
“Writing a farm bill is a long, complex process that is influenced by many different forces,” Kron said. “The Senate and House agriculture committees, state and national agriculture groups, environmental groups, nutrition groups and others all participate in the process.”
Local farmers acknowledge that while they hope several notable issues will be addressed in the federal legislation, most of their pressing concerns – including rural broadband service and input costs – will likely need a hearing in the Indiana Legislature.
“The last two or three years, we’ve been pushing to have broadband expanded into rural areas,” said Cory Bohlander, president of the Madison County Farm Bureau. “With inflation and interest rates creeping up quite quickly, that’s going to impact a lot of financing for things as well. I’d say those things are going to be top of mind here as we head into this (legislative) session.”