ANDERSON — After making their annual trip to raise money for Youth Serving Christ, 72-year-old Garri George and his 36-year-old son, also named Garri, have now ridden 14,000 miles together.
The pair began their journeys when Garri Jr. was 16, and while Garri Sr. has gone on long-distance rides by himself, he said he would never do it again after sharing the experience with his son.
“It’s no fun. If you’re going to have pain, you might as well have somebody to gripe to and somebody to enjoy the good parts of it, as well,” Garri Sr. said.
While their destination is not always the same, the pair said they have learned numerous lessons that apply to every ride, regardless of where they’re going.
“I’ve gotten a little bit smarter because I know what causes me pain and what to avoid,” Garri Sr. said.
Over the years, Garri Sr. said he and his son have added items to their wardrobes and their bikes to adapt to problems they encounter.
“I was so stupid — I thought I didn’t need gloves and I didn’t even drink Gatorade and it was dumb, dumb, dumb because you need the electrolytes in your body,” Garri Sr. said.
Garri Sr. also has a large, cushioned bike seat and handlebars that are in a more relaxed position and allow him to shift while riding — which he said is important when averaging 55 miles per day.
Some of the lessons they have learned apply to life, as well.
“I think the biggest life lessons (long-distance bike riding teaches) are patience and endurance,” Garri Jr. said. “You can endure a lot more than you think you can.”
While he admitted that sometimes it can be hard to get out of bed in the morning knowing how far he has to ride each day, Garri Jr. compared long-distance biking to a runner hitting his stride — after a certain mile mark, the rest seems easy.
The pair rarely race from one destination to the next, however. Instead, they said they make sure to enjoy the scenery while on the road.
Garri Sr. said they also play harmonica, sing, memorize Scripture from the Bible and tell “bad jokes” while riding.
“Have you heard the one about the peanut that sneezed?” Garri Sr. said. “It was a cashew.”
After hearing his dad’s joke, Garri Jr. rolled his eyes and joked that sometimes he gets worn out by his father’s attempts at humor, but eventually admitted that he has joined in and makes up his own jokes as well.
“We just do it for the Lord, and we have a lot of fun,” Garri Sr. said.
Garri Jr. and Garri Sr. agreed that the ride is a lot of work, but said they have reaped many benefits.
Each year before the ride, Garri Sr. said, he goes to get a physical. He said that, over time, his doctor has told him that his cholesterol levels have improved greatly.
For Garri Jr., he said the most noticeable benefit for him is the strengthening of his legs.
“We enjoy the ride, but it’s a physical challenge to see if we can do it,” Garri Sr. said. “What it has done is it has given us something in common — a challenge … that we have survived together.”
While Garri Sr. was sick for most of the ride last year, and Garri Jr. said he was worried his father might not be able to make it again, Garri Sr. said he felt better than ever this year “by the grace of God.”
Moving forward, the pair said they don’t know what is in store, from their health to what kind of obstacles they may experience on their ride. Regardless of what happens, however, they hope to continue their annual bike ride.
“We just take in one day at a time. That’s all God gives you,” Garri Sr. said. “God willing, I will ride again next spring.”
