ANDERSON — The father of Spencer Nice explained Friday why his son, whose arrest led to the suspension of two Anderson Police Department officers, had a blade in his pocket and why police saw him toss an "unknown black object."

Affidavit of Probable Cause - Spencer Nice Personal information has been redacted. Download the document to see both pages.

Van Nice of Anderson confirmed a police account that his son was carrying a 6-inch blade at the time of his June 13 twilight arrest in the area of 31st and Noble streets.

"I work as a mechanic, and Spencer was using a Sawzall blade to cut car panels," the elder Nice said. "We went through a lot of blades, and Spencer was carrying an extra one in his pocket."

Van Nice said the "unknown black object" described in a police probable cause affidavit was a small, round flexible plastic piece from a car steering wheel cover. He said his son had found the object in the road during a family walk that was interrupted by police officers.

The officers, Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely, have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Reynolds used a chokehold to take Spencer Nice to the ground while Gravely assisted. The arrest was caught on videotape by Spencer Nice's girlfriend and went viral on social media.

The arrest of Spencer Nice occurred just two days after Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown announced that the use of chokeholds to restrain suspects had been banned. The change in APD policy was influenced by the local and national movement protesting police brutality and racial injustice, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

In the affidavit concerning the June 13 arrest of Spencer Nice, Reynolds wrote that he had heard what he believed to be gunshots in the area. When he went to investigate, he wrote, he saw Spencer and Van Nice walking with two girls and saw Spencer Nice “throwing an unknown black object high into the air and against the side” of a factory.

Later in the affidavit, Reynolds explains that the noises he had heard might have been fireworks in the area "or possibly people throwing objects against the side of a factory."

The document states that Spencer Nice did not comply with an order to place his hands behind his back. Both officers grabbed his arms and Nice attempted to pull free from their grasp, according to the affidavit.

“Spencer then told his family to take his cell phone that was in his right hand,” Reynolds wrote in the document. “I did not want Spencer to get rid of the cell phone because of the fear that he was going to try to break free of our grip and try to produce the blade that was in his pocket.”

Reynolds suddenly reached around Nice’s neck to apply the chokehold and pull the smaller man to the ground.

City officials said at a Thursday press conference that they had did not know the status of the "unknown black object." Van Nice returned to the site of the arrest Thursday night and found the steering wheel cover piece in the parking lot, he said.

"Spencer had found it on the road and tossed it into a parking lot," Van Nice said. "When the officer asked him about it, Spencer picked it up and showed it to him, and the officer tossed it right back down. I found it right there."

Reynolds and Gravely have been members of the police department for five years and have clean disciplinary records, according to APD Chief Jake Brown. Police expect to finish the investigation next week.

Spencer Nice said that he would file a formal complaint with the APD and would demand that the officers be fired. Van Nice said Friday that the family had filed a complaint but had found discrepancies to correct in it.