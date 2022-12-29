ANDERSON — Local nonprofits and businesses can start applying for American Rescue Plan grants from the city on Feb. 10.
The official launch date for the applications has been moved back about six weeks to give the committees formed to administer the programs time to finalize the applications.
Anderson received $23.1 million through the federal program. The Anderson City Council has allocated $9 million for water system upgrades and $3 million for premium pay for city employees.
In their spending plan for the ARP funds, city officials have allocated these amounts for the relevant committees created:
- $2.25 million for affordable housing
- $2.25 million for homeowner assistance
- $2.2 million for nonprofits
- $2.2 million for small business assistance, including restaurants
- $900,000 for homeless programs
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has requested $700,000 for the Anderson Housing Authority for Lincolnshire Apartments' renovation project.
The committees were formed pursuant to the ARP, presented by the mayor and approved by the council in August 2022. The plan created separate committees for the areas funded.
Each eight-member committee is made up of community members, with two each selected by the City Council and the mayor, plus two City Council member and the Anderson director of Economic Development and Anderson Community Development director.
The committees have been meeting regularly and addressing details of the administration, application, and evaluation processes within the legal parameters required by the federal government.
Additionally, procedures are being created to track and report grant recipients' compliance. Due to the complexity of the requirements, the committees unanimously decided that more time was needed to ensure a fair and compliant process.
Once finalized, applications for all categories will be made available Feb. 10 on the City of Anderson website.
“The committee members have been working hard to create the proper process for the administration of these important grants,” Greg Winkler, Economic Development director, and Lelia Kelley, Community Development director, said of the process in a joint statement.
“Our committee members are a diverse group of citizens who have strong interests and knowledge in the areas for which they were selected.
“As such, they are aware of issues that need to be covered and can foresee questions that applicants might have and obstacles that could be avoided with proper planning,” the statement continued.
“Addressing those issues before rolling out the (applications for) grants will ensure a smooth process for all when the applications are publicly available.”
After the Feb. 10 launch date, applications will be available online at www.cityofanderson.com. Notifications and links will also be posted on the city's Facebook and Instagram pages as well as in The Herald Bulletin.