INDIANAPOLIS – A federal judge has issued a preliminary order that requires South Madison Community Schools to give LGBTQ+ students at Pendleton Heights High School’s Gay Straight Alliance the same rights as other student groups.
U.S. District Court Judge James R. Sweeney II ruled Wednesday the district must allow the alliance to advertise its activities, raise funds and be listed in the student handbook, rights the student plaintiffs said were accorded to other groups.
South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall, board President Bill Hutton and the student litigants could not be reached immediately for comment.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which represented the students in the case, said it was committed to continue ensuring all schools in Indiana provide equal rights as granted by the U.S. Constitution to student-led groups.
“While this isn't the first time the ACLU of Indiana has had to take on a public school for treating a GSA group differently than other student led organizations, we hope that public schools throughout the state will take notice and forgo future challenges by providing equal treatment to all student groups.
The issues surrounding the right of the PHGSA came to the forefront at the end of last school year when students also confronted the school board about a directive given to teachers in April to remove LGBTQ+ flags from their classrooms. The students sad the flags helped them determine which teachers would provide a safe space for them.
