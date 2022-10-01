DALEVILLE — Shortly before the procession of fire trucks, ATVs and political candidates began to wind its way along Walnut Street on Saturday, Trina Richardson took a momentary break from organizing the lineup to take in the scene around her.
Under a clear sky on a breezy, chilly morning, hundreds of residents took up positions in folding chairs near curbs and on front porches in anticipation of filling plastic buckets with candy and other treats that would be tossed from the passing floats. Dogs on leashes greeted children with friendly nuzzles while parents chatted, catching one another up on recent family events.
“It feels like Mayberry here today,” Richardson said. “We can’t stop everything that’s happening in the world, but for one day, today, for a few hours, we are. Today, none of that matters. Today is just about having fun and being part of your community.”
In its fifth year, the Daleville Fall Frenzy drew its largest crowd yet, according to the festival’s organizers. Thousands of people thronged the half-mile parade route and Town Hall Park, where vendors selling jewelry, household items and other goods set up tents near food trucks and bounce houses brought in for children’s amusement.
New this year was an enclosure featuring horses and ponies that children could enjoy for $5 a ride. The activity served as a fundraiser for the newly formed Daleville High School soccer team, which hopes to purchase training equipment and other necessities for the program. Before the festival opened, nearly 50 people had signed up for rides.
“The soccer coach owns a horse farm, so we thought, let’s do a pony ride fundraiser,” Richardson said. “We try to bring in organizations in the community and let them have a place to do their fundraisers. It’s all about doing it all together.”
That mindset was widespread among parade spectators, many of whom have the Fall Frenzy circled on their calendars annually.
“I think that getting together and just having something fun to do and the smiles and excitement and everything, it just brings everybody together,” said Aprile Reed, a local resident who has worked as the food service director for Daleville Schools for 29 years.
“It seems like that in everyday life, you’re so busy and things like this get ignored — the fun that you can have and the kindness that you can have.”
The day-long festival drew plenty of visitors from out of town, as well. Lonna Hinderliter and her husband brought their children, Aiden and Lynleigh, from Anderson for the day.
As she watched her kids pick out junior-sized pumpkins from among hundreds dotting the lawn in front of town hall, Hinderliter said the family is hoping to buy a house soon, and Daleville would be an ideal relocation spot.
“Daleville’s a really good community,” she said. “We come to the splash pad in the summer all the time and a couple other events over here. It feels safe for the kids, and there’s a lot of fun. It’s always family-oriented.”
Organizers intend to keep festival admission free of charge, hoping that the event continues to grow in popularity.
“I think it gives us a sense of togetherness and community, and that’s our goal with it,” Richardson said. “We want to grow it every year and build something that people look forward to coming to Daleville to enjoy in our community.”