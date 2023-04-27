ANDERSON — An Anderson teen was taken into custody on Monday after fleeing from Indiana State Police in Anderson.
At about 10:13 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District were patrolling the area of Forkner and 13th streets in Anderson. Trooper Clayton Fox noticed a black Dodge Charger with an expired license plate and initiated a traffic stop.
As soon as Trooper Fox activated his emergency lights, the driver of the Dodge immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After the driver exited the vehicle, the vehicle remained in gear and continued rolling down the roadway. The front seat passenger positioned himself behind the wheel and also attempted to flee.
During the pursuit, the Dodge entered an apartment complex and came to a dead end. The driver proceeded to flee from police on foot. Trooper Fox was able to take this individual into custody with the assistance of officers from the Anderson Police Department .
A subsequent search of the Dodge Charger revealed approximately 67 grams of Fentanyl pills, along with a loaded 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 45 round magazine and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.
The juvenile was taken into custody and the investigation is still ongoing.
Master Trooper Jason Girt assisted Trooper Fox in this investigation.