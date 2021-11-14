PENDLETON – Two years ago, Isabelle Simons and her family lost their house in a fire.
Simons, a junior at Pendleton Heights High School, carries memories with her of countless expressions of love and support from neighbors and other residents that helped her, her parents and siblings get back on their feet.
She was quick to share her gratitude again after being crowned the snow queen at the town’s annual Christmas in Pendleton event Saturday. The unofficial kickoff to the Christmas season, Simons said, is emblematic of what the town is all about.
“I just really love this community,” she said. “They have been fantastic to my family, and I love being able to celebrate our culture in Pendleton and everything surrounding it. Christmas in Pendleton is a really great time of year, and I think it really kicks off the holiday season in a great way and gets people excited.”
Organizers brought back the event this year after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020. With the country deeply divided on a variety of social issues, the holiday season is a logical time to put those differences aside, at least temporarily, according to event coordinator Lori Anson.
“I think it brings a whole sense of community,” said Anson, a member of the Pendleton Business Association. “It’s a fun day for the kids and for the parents alike. You come down here and you see people that you don’t normally see on a day-to-day basis. I’m looking forward to seeing all the different people. Anything we can do to bring us together is a great idea.”
As she watched her grandson, A.J. Woodruff, climb onto Santa’s lap to share his Christmas list, Tricia Ewing, a Pendleton native who now lives in Lapel, said this year’s event carries special meaning because A.J. is now old enough to appreciate some of the things that make it special.
“It’s time to get back to normal,” Ewing said. “I just need normal, to be able to do things and celebrate the holiday for awhile with family. That’s our big thing coming here.”
A parade along State Street featuring Simons and her court, as well as Santa’s arrival, served as the centerpiece of the day, which also included a kids zone with bounce houses and a small petting zoo, and carriage rides in Falls Park. Damp, chilly conditions with occasional hints of snow flurries didn’t discourage hundreds of people from milling around downtown and browsing offering from more than 100 vendors.
“It’s nice to see people out, people stopping by,” said George Harris, who was greeting people entering Gallery 119 on State Street to sample crafts, face painting and other activities. “Most people are vaccinated now. A lot of people are coming here for the first time, and watching the kids (with Santa) has been the big reward.”
Frankton welcomed the holiday season by inviting residents to vote for their favorites among more than 40 thematically decorated Christmas trees at its Christmas Festival. One was bedecked with small bottles of hand sanitizer as ornaments in a nod to the pandemic.
In addition to the brightly lit trees that filled one side of the gymnasium in Frankton Christian Church’s Family Life Center, people mingled among food tables that included Christmas cookies and other snacks, as well as generous helpings of chili. Donated money was collected to help fund the planned purchase of Christmas lights to decorate downtown buildings.
“I believe that getting into the Christmas spirit helps us to get past all of the COVID events and just get in a better spirit,” said Natosha Brooks as she examined some of the trees. “It’s something special. I think that it brings the community together.”
