ANDERSON – There were few surprises on the last day of filing for the May 5 primary election for elected offices in Madison County.
Filing for the primary ended on Friday at the Madison County Clerk’s office with only three Republicans filing for the party’s nomination for the three at-large seats on the county council.
The Republican Party will have contested nominations for six county offices while the Democratic Party has contested race for two offices.
Current Madison County Councilman Anthony Emery, representing the 4th District, has filed for one of the three party nominations for an at-large position on the council.
Emery has two years remaining on his current term.
Donnie Holland, whose son Brent passed away last week, has filed for an at-large nomination in the party along with Elwood resident Eric Lamey.
Brent Holland had filed for re-election at the time of his death and will be removed from the ballot.
They join Pete Heuer, who was appointed in 2019 to complete the term of Mike Gaskill on the council. Former Anderson Community School board member Ben Gale, Ryan Green and Mikeal Vaughn are all seeking at-large nominations.
Republican Party voters will be deciding who will represent the party on the November ballot for the District 2 and District 3 seats on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
Incumbent Mike Phipps is being challenged in District 2 (former Middle District) by Darlene Likens, who has served on the county council and as Madison County clerk and Madison County treasurer in the past.
Incumbent John Richwine is District 3 (former North District) is being challenged in the primary by former Madison County Administrator Tim Westerfield.
Republicans Jason Childers and Scott Norrick are seeking the party’s nomination for judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
Incumbent Democrat Tom Clem is not seeking re-election. Either Childers or Norrick will run against Democrat Kyle Noone in November.
Lee Walls, an leading opponent of the Lone Oak Solar Energy facility in northern Madison County, has filed to run against incumbent county surveyor Tom Shepherd in the GOP primary.
Noah Bozell and Troy Abbott, a member of the Madison County Board of Health, are contesting the GOP nomination for county coroner. The winner will oppose Danielle Dunnichay-Noone in November.
Democratic Party
Three Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination to run for Madison County Commissioner in District 2.
Lindsey Brown, Brandon McCoy and current Anderson city councilman Ollie H. Dixon have all filed for the nomination in the primary election.
The winner will oppose either Phipps or Likens.
No Democrats have filed for the nomination in District 3 on the Board of County Commissioners.
Former judge Thomas Newman Jr. is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nominations for the three at-large seats on the county council.
Tim Funk, who lost a bid for the District 1 seat on the Anderson City Council, is running for a nomination along with Bill Savage, the director of the Elwood Economic Development Department.
Savage previously served four years on the council, winning in 2006.
Treva Bostic, an employee with the Anderson Community Schools, and local activist Stephany Mae Finney are also seeking the party’s nomination.
Candidates running unopposed in the primary include: Republicans Angela Warner Sims, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 1; Steve Koester, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 2; David Happe, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 4; and auditor Rick Gardner.
Democrats running unopposed include George Pancol, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 2; Kyle Noone, judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5; James Townsend, auditor; and Noone, coroner.
