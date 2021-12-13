ANDERSON — As a result of the unavailability of building lots, the number of residential tax abatements in Anderson experienced a sharp decline in 2021.
For the year, the Anderson City Council approved 13 requests for a three-year tax abatement on the construction of new homes.
The 13 new housing starts in Anderson are an investment of $3.7 million, or an average cost of $287,922.
Last year, the City Council approved 30 requests for tax abatements, with investments of more than $8.2 million. The average cost was $275,067.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the reason for the decline was a lack of building lots in the city.
“All the lots are full,” he said. “There are several developers looking for locations around Anderson.”
Winkler said the potential sites for new home construction are predominately in the southern part of Anderson, but there is interest on the west side along Park Road, north of Ind. 32.
The rate of inflation is having an effect on new home construction, he said.
“The cost to move dirt has doubled in the past year,” Winkler said. “The material costs are significantly higher but are starting to come down.”
He said four different developers are looking for locations around Anderson.
According to the realtor.com website, the Anderson, Indianapolis and Carmel area is ranked fourth in the country when it comes to projected residential housing growth in 2022.
The study found the home ownership vacancy rate is 0.9%, which is the lowest since at least 1956.
The growth rate for 2022 in the region is expected to be 14.8%, with a projected increase in cost at 5.5%.
Since 2015, the Anderson City Council has approved residential tax abatements for the construction of 104 new homes at a cost of $27.5 million, or an average of $264,582.
