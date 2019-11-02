ANDERSON — Flu season is underway and the State Department of Health has already reported two deaths, both people over the age of 65. That’s unusually high this early in the season.
“This is a tragic reminder that we should never underestimate how serious the flu can be,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a press release following the first death. “Vaccination is the best defense against influenza, so please make sure you and your loved ones receive a flu shot.”
Flu season typically starts in October, peaks between December and February and can last until May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year was bookended with spikes in December and March.
Only one month inside that window, it’s too early to know how bad this year will be, but there are preventative measures you can take now.
The most effective is a flu shot, but for a variety of reasons, many people don’t get one. A recent study by WalletHub found Indiana ranked 48th for adults getting vaccinated against the flu and 40th for children age 6 months to 17.
The best defense for children under 6 months old is for everyone in their home or places they visit to be vaccinated, since they cannot be.
The virus is constantly changing and scientists adjust the vaccine each year to keep up. It takes about two weeks for the body to develop its defense to the virus.
Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies and this year the Madison County Health Department is offering free vaccinations.
The department asked for a donation to offset the cost of the vaccine in the past, but never turned anyone away if they couldn’t pay, said Stephenie Grimes, Madison County Health Department administrator.
“When it comes down to it, in terms of public health it’s better to just offer it for free and remove that (financial) barrier,” Grimes said.
Vaccinations are available at the health department, 206 E. Ninth St., from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The department also hosts clinics around the county. The next one is scheduled for Wednesday at the Lapel Library from 2 to 4 p.m. The department does not have the high-dose vaccine recommended for people 65 and older.
The next best defense against the virus is to wash your hands with warm, soapy water. On the go, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can do the job but, if available, soap and water are more effective, Grimes said.
“I can’t emphasize hand washing enough,” she said. “Flu shots first and foremost, hand washing by far secondary.”
People should also avoid being around others who are sick and stay home if they are sick, Grimes said.
“I know that’s hard and we’re in this society where you just push through, but it’s important to stay home when you’re sick,” Grimes said.
