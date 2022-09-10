ANDERSON — Al-Qaida’s attack on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, using four commercial airplanes has left a lasting mark on national security, two Anderson University experts said.
That includes a shift in the priorities of national security agencies, the creation of new agencies and a broadening of the interpretation of threats and vulnerable assets.
AU President John S. Pistole, a former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said national security agencies now take threats more seriously and communicate better, crossing what was known as “The Wall” to share intelligence inside and across agencies.
“There have been so many changes in the U.S. government’s approach,” he said. “There is what I call ‘blinding clarity of hindsight’ about the events of 9/11. It’s easy to figure things out once they’ve happened.”
Prior to 9/11, Pistole said, the FBI’s emphasis was on domestic issues, such as guns and violent crime. Only a few hundred of the agency’s 36,000 agents focused on international issues, and nearly all were stationed in New York, he said.
However, in addition to the attack on the World Trade Center by Muslim extremists, the increasing number of foreign threats from outside the U.S. meant better cooperation was needed between the 11 national security agencies, regardless of their primary focus, Pistole said.
“We realized because there’s a political border around the 50 states doesn’t mean we shouldn’t work together on outcomes.”
One of biggest criticisms against the national security agencies that came out of the 9/11 Commission, Pistole said, was “a failure of imagination” that left agents as shocked as the general public at the use of commercial airliners as a weapon of war. Since then, he said, there have been numerous airline plots, a shoe bomber and an underwear bomber.
There were several red flags that should have led to action, including an earlier failed attempt to topple the World Trade Center and an FBI report of Middle Eastern males attending flight schools, he said.
“They were very interested in takeoff and navigation, but they weren’t so concerned about landing. In hindsight, that’s a red flag,” he said. “The consensus was yes there was some chatter there might be some type of attack, but not enough specificity to act.”
As a result, the FBI and other agencies have been able to thwart plots against U.S. interests at home and abroad, leading to a safer world, Pistole said.
“All that makes us safer today than we were 21 years ago, with no 100% guarantee,” he said. “We must remain vigilant as a nation. ‘When you see something, say something’ remains the best mantra.”
Garrett Henderson, assistant director for AU’s Center for Security Studies and Cyber Defense, was only 6 years old on 9/11, but it has shaped his life, even influencing his career choice.
“I remember watching the video of the day it happened,” he said. “My parents were always big advocates for public service. I wanted to do something with a tangible impact.”
But many of the students with whom he works weren’t even born then and don’t really understand how different the world was, he said. Still, they also are committed to making the world a better place.
Though he has no particular expertise in terrorism, Henderson said the events of 9/11 certainly shape the field in which he works. For instance, cybersecurity has become a necessity to protect the nation’s utility infrastructure from political violence.
“There are many things an attacker could do attacking infrastructure,” he said. “Technology opens up a lot of new attack vectors and it opens up remote operations.”
While much was made at the time of low-tech communications, such as handwritten notes, used by al Qaeda, many terrorists have entered the 21st century and use social media. The rise of social media also is a double-edged sword that allows terrorists to spread their message and rally the troops but also provides intelligence for national security agents to prevent disaster, Henderson said.
“It’s provided a lot of offensive and defensive capabilities across the board,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of information intelligence professionals can gain from that data.”
Terrorists also traditionally have used commodities, such as diamonds or honey, to pay for their services. But the rise of cryptocurrency and virtual payments may have made money laundering and payment for services easier, Henderson said.
“It’s become much, much more complex.”