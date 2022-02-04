ANDERSON — Local residents living in a tent city near the White River have found a variety of ways to stay warm during the recent blast of winter weather.
From propane and kerosene heaters to small fires burning wood, the people living in makeshift shelters find ways to battle the elements.
Options include staying with friends or visiting the warming center at the Main Street Church of God.
The Christian Center provides bus fare for those people wanting to go to the church’s warming center.
“I’m been good, my house is good,” Tamara Martinez said of the shelter she shares with cats and a kerosene heater.
“I know it’s going to get colder,” she said. “We just keep moving to stay warm.”
Martinez said she considered going to a shelter in the cold weather, but wanted to care for her cats.
“I’m used to the cold,” she said. “I’m from the northwest so the snow is nothing to me.”
Martinez said she’s prepared for the cold weather.
She said several people went to stay in shelters or with friends on Thursday.
Martinez was thankful for the people of Anderson who come to check on tent city residents and bring supplies.
“People have reached out of nowhere,” she said. “There are people out there that care.”
A man who wished to be identified only as Roger has been living along the White River for four years. He spent Thursday with a friend and was planning to do the same on Friday.
“I didn’t want it to end this way. I didn’t really want to be a hermit,” he said in front of a small fire burning inside his shelter.
Roger has spent time at the Main Street Church of God.
“There are people that come and want to help,” he said.
Another man, wishing to be identified only as Gus, said he gets by with a portable propane heater.
“I don’t want to do that,” he said when asked about going to the shelter.
Gus said he didn’t want to leave his shelter because of the threat of theft.
“When I come across people that are homeless, I bring them down here,” he said. “I give them somewhere warm to stay.”
Don Billey, pastor at the Main Street Church of God, said the warming center was open last week and opened on Wednesday of this week.
“We’ll stay open through Saturday,” he said.
Billey said there have been 15 people staying at the church this week; there were eight the previous week.
The church provides a warm place to stay, food and coffee.
The church also provides two meals a day.
“When the weather gets cold, we open the shelter,” Billey said. “Our goal is to get everyone a place to stay. We work closely with Turning Point to find long-term housing.”
Turning Point was sending an employee with Rush Temporaries to help find people employment.
Manasseh Crum, 13, of Muncie volunteered at the church this week.
“Last week I decided to help again if they did this again,” he said. “It makes me feel good to help people.”
