Fire at Skyview Apartments rekindled overnight

Firefighters were worked to extinguish a fire at Skyview Apartments Friday morning. According to East Madison Fire Territory's public information officer, Todd Harmeson, the fire was contained Thursday and rekindled overnight.  

CHESTERFIELD — Firefighters worked Friday morning to extinguish a fire that had rekindled overnight at Skyview Apartments.

Emergency services were initially dispatched to the apartment complex at about 6 p.m. Thursday. As of Friday, the cause remains under investigation. 

"We believe that it was a rekindle that occurred overnight," said Todd Harmeson, East Madison Fire Territory's public information officer.

Thursday night Harmeson said at least one resident was taken to medical personnel for a check-up, but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The residents of the eight apartments in building 48 were evacuated and all of the building’s utilities were shut off.

Millcreek Civic Center was made available for residents that need a place to stay.

