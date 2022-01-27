ANDERSON — At about 6 p.m. Thursday, emergency services were dispatched to Skyview Apartments in Chesterfield for a fire.
The cause was unknown Thursday as firefighters worked into the night.
The fire was contained in the north end of building 48.
According to Todd Harmeson, East Madison Fire Territory’s public information officer, at least one resident was taken to medical personnel for a check-up, but there were no known injuries or fatalities at that time.
The residents of the eight apartments in building 48 were evacuated and all of the building’s utilities were shut off.
Harmeson said that Millcreek Civic Center is open for the residents that need a place to stay.
