DELAWARE COUNTY — A fire believed to have started in a parked trailer spread to the warehouse building of R&L Carriers, located near Exit 245 of I-69, on Monday morning.
Several departments responded, including Alexandria, and departments were asked over the scanner to call in off-duty personnel to assist.
Departments remain on scene as of 11:10 a.m.
The Gaston Fire Department was the lead agency with assistance from departments from Yorktown, Fairmount, Pipe Creek Township and Hamilton Township trucking in water to the scene.
The Delaware County Sheriff's Department and Emergency Management Agency were directing traffic on Ind. 28.
There were no reported injuries.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.