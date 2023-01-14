Fatal camper fire

Officials look over the remains of a camper which burned Saturday morning, claiming the life of an 87-year-old man at the Glo-Wood Campground.

 Ken de la Bastide | The Herald Bulletin

LAPEL — An 87-year man died as a result of a camper fire at the Glo-Wood Campground on County Road 700 South, west of Ind. 32.

Tom Marvel, chief of the Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at 7 a.m. Saturday to the campground.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said John Ernest Meadows died as a result of the fire.

Marvel said when fire units were dispatched, the call came as a fully engulfed camper.

“He was a resident here,” Marvel said of Edwards. “It was fully engulfed when we arrived.”

Marvel said the cause of the fire remains undetermined and an investigation is ongoing.

