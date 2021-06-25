ANDERSON — A fire has caused extensive damage at a local Anderson church.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said no one was injured while fighting the fire and no one was inside the building when the fire started at the Missionary Baptist Church Upon The Rock, 303 E. 29th St.
Cravens said a passer-by reported seeing smoke coming from the building at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday.
"It's a large church and when we arrived there was smoke showing on all sides of the building," Cravens said. "Engine 6 made entry and began to knock down the fire."
He said it took two hours to extinguish the fire. Three fire engines, two ladder trucks, a battalion chief and medic truck responded to the fire, with about 25 firefighters on the scene.
Cravens said the fire began inside at the backside of the building and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"There was a lot of smoke damage," Cravens said. "We were there quickly and responded in three minutes. Our guys worked really well in the heat."
In 2019, a van struck the church’s sanctuary. Rev. Anthony Harris said there was blessings to count after that incident because children were involved, but no one was injured.
Joseph Love, a deacon at the church, was inside closing the church while his 14-year-old grandson and two other children were in a van. Harris said the boys turned the car on to get warm and somehow put the vehicle in gear hitting the church.
Harris maintains his positive outlook despite the damage to the church from the fire.
A vaccine clinic at noon on Sunday was scheduled before the fire in the church's Fellowship Hall, and he said those plans haven't changed.
"We aren't going anywhere," he said on Friday.
