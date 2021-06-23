ANDERSON – Fire caused an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 damage Wednesday evening to a vacant building that formerly housed the private club Shenanigans.
According to Anderson Fire Department Chief Dave Cravens, a passerby reported smoke coming from the building at 1945 Anderson-Frankton Road about 6 p.m. Three engine trucks, a ladder truck and 265 firefighters converged at the scene to contain the fire to the south side of the structure, Cravens said.
“Were able to knock the fire down quickly,” the chief said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.