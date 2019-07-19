ANDERSON — No one was injured during a fire at Big Joe's Event Services Friday afternoon, but it destroyed thousands of dollars in property.
Firefighters were dispatched to the business, located at 2440 Madison Avenue in Anderson, at 12:40 p.m., said Fire Chief Dave Cravens.
"Our guys got here quick," Cravens said after the fire.
He said there were 21 firefighters battling the blaze in 90-degree weather and they were able to isolate the fire to one room in the building. Four engine trucks, a ladder truck, an ambulance and a battalion chief vehicle responded to the call, Cravens said.
Owners Garnett and Chuck Huffman said they have been at the Madison Avenue location for more than 40 years.
Garnett Huffman said they decided not to open the business on Friday due to the extreme weather conditions and no one was inside when the fire started.
The couple was notified of the fire shortly after it was reported to 911 and Garnett Huffman rushed to the scene in a panic looking for her husband.
Marie Zirkle was with Garnett Huffman when she got the call and hurried to the scene to offer her support to the couple.
"They are usually here by now," said Zirkle, who attended high school with Garnett Huffman.
Seth Siek, 8, went with his father, off-duty fire Capt. Dan Siek, when they heard about the fire. Seth poured ice water into cups for the firemen as they took breaks from fighting the fire.
Cravens said the cause of the fire is undetermined and damages are estimated to be around $50,000.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.