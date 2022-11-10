ANDERSON — The Anderson Fire Department has taken delivery of a new ambulance that was ordered in 2021.
The ambulance is a new build and not a remount of the ambulance box to a new chassis, Assistant Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn informed members of the Anderson Board of Public Safety Thursday.
The ambulance cost about $239,000.
“This is the best ambulance we’ve had,” Cawthorn said. “We helped design the ambulance, and the medics had input.”
Cawthorn said the Fire Department now has three front-line ambulances and three backups in the fleet.
Last year, the ambulances made 13,131 emergency runs, and Cawthorn said the number of runs this year is increasing.
The Safety Board approved a resolution for the Anderson Police Department to dispose of 84 guns.
Chief Mike Lee said there are no known owners of the weapons and that they were not used in a specific crime.
He said some were turned in by area residents and some were found, dating back to 2006.
“They’re going to be destroyed,” Lee said. “We’re looking for a metal recycling company that has a shredder so they will be completely destroyed.”
The Safety Board gave TSA Holding Group two weeks to present financial information, a plan and an architect’s inspection of 1208 W. Fifth St., which is being restored.
Trinna Davis with the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said she received a call from the previous owner on Oct. 26 asking when the property was being demolished.
She said the owner then sold the property, which was approved for demolition by the Safety Board on June 13, to TSA.
A spokesman for TSA said they didn’t know the property was scheduled for demolition.