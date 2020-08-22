ALEXANDRIA — Fire destroyed a two-car garage in a residential neighborhood near downtown Saturday afternoon.
The detached structure, behind a house at 202 E. Garfield St., was engulfed in flames when staff from the Alexandria Fire Department arrived. The blaze gave off a plume of gray smoke that could be seen a mile away.
“When my guys got here, we had a pretty much fully involved garage,” Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo said. “We were on scene within probably three to four minutes.”
The fire was discovered by children playing next door.
“I did see all the smoke, and I still had that thought of it was just a bonfire,” said Cari Cambridge, whose children alerted her and her husband to the fire. “Then I saw the side of the garage in flames.”
Cambridge said her husband called 911.
After the fire was extinguished, Cuneo said it was too early to pinpoint a cause. The blaze also melted siding on a nearby house. The residence sustained smoke damage.
“We actually did get into some exposures on the east and also to the house,” Cuneo said. “Obviously, it’s a total loss, but we minimized the damage to the neighbor’s house and the residence there.”
No injuries were reported. Firefighters from the Summitville, Van Buren Township and Elwood fire departments also responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.