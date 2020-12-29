ANDERSON — Firefighters were at the scene of what officials expected would become a three-alarm fire Tuesday night at a school bus terminal on the city’s north side.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said several battalions had already been called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Flames engulfed most of the structure that stretched for nearly a block along West Second Street near an intersection with Sycamore Street.
Firefighters were working to prevent the blaze from spreading to several buses parked nearby.
Crews were expected to be at the scene for several hours during the night.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
