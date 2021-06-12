ANDERSON – Firefighters spent more than two hours at the scene of a house fire on the city’s west side Friday evening.
The Anderson Fire Department received a call around 8 p.m. for heavy smoke showing from a residence at 1022 W. 8th St., according to Chief Dave Cravens. The department responded with four engine companies, a battalion and a ladder truck, he said.
Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke billowing from the roof. No one was home at the time, and Cravens said there were no injuries.
The blaze was brought under control after about 2½ hours, Cravens said. Damage to the structure is estimated at $100,000.
Cravens said the cause of the fire is undetermined. An investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.