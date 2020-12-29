ANDERSON – Members of the Anderson Fire Department spent several hours early Tuesday morning battling a fire that engulfed three houses near the city’s downtown.
According to Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens, firefighters responded to a call about 10:20 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived at the scene at 21st and Main streets, they found three houses on fire. More units – including four engines and a ladder truck – were called.
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 4 a.m. when the last of the flames were extinguished. Cravens said the cause of the fire was undetermined. Two of the three houses were vacant. Two occupants of the third house were evacuated safely and are being assisted by the local Red Cross, Cravens said.
The blaze should serve as a reminder of precautions that should be taken to mitigate fire risks in cold weather, Cravens said.
“Be cautious of using candles, using space heaters and things like that,” he said. “With chimneys as well, make sure you take the necessary precautions and make sure you’re keeping flue and other parts clean.”
