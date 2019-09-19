ANDERSON – Area firefighters were dispatched to a large residential fire in the 2000 block of Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Richland and Union townships’ volunteer departments responded with tankers to supply water. The neighborhood in the subdivision north of Cross Street was filled with heavy smoke.
Neighbors reported seeing medical responders take someone on a stretcher. Information on any injuries or cause of fire was unavailable at press time.
Reporter Traci Miller's tweets from the scene Thursday night of a large residential fire in Anderson:
Large fire at a residence in the 2000 block of Lake Drive. pic.twitter.com/oZQaTcRgsn— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 19, 2019
Several agencies are helping with the fire. pic.twitter.com/0wgp4L5Y7t— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 19, 2019
Tanker trucks are needed to put the flames out. pic.twitter.com/BOx72isi3o— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
Thick smoke is filling the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/t81R84F3rh— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
September 20, 2019
September 20, 2019
Several people are gathering nearby to watch the firefighters work. pic.twitter.com/kmADvo1nOE— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
More video from the scene. pic.twitter.com/nankOOTMrk— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
Neighbors say they saw someone taken away on a stretcher.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
“It’s awful,” said Denise Aker. She lives down the road from the scene of the fire.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
Linda Walters, who lives in the first home to the north of the fire scene, said her neighbors are pretty quiet. “I never see them,” she said.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
Walters said she did not even know her neighbor’s home was on fire until she saw flashing lights from the fire trucks. She said she was watching ‘The Big Bang Theory’ on tv.— Traci L. Miller (@_TraciMiller) September 20, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.