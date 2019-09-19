Lake Drive fire

Residents look on as firefighters work at the scene of a fire in the 2000 block of Lake Drive Thursday night.

 Traci L. Miller | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON – Area firefighters were dispatched to a large residential fire in the 2000 block of Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Richland and Union townships’ volunteer departments responded with tankers to supply water. The neighborhood in the subdivision north of Cross Street was filled with heavy smoke.

Neighbors reported seeing medical responders take someone on a stretcher. Information on any injuries or cause of fire was unavailable at press time.

Reporter Traci Miller's tweets from the scene Thursday night of a large residential fire in Anderson:

