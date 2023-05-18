INDIANAPOLIS — The Pendleton Heights High School counselor who was fired after bringing attention to an apparent effort to withhold information from parents about student gender transition decisions has filed a federal lawsuit against the South Madison Community Schools Corp.
Attorneys representing Kathy McCord filed the suit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Indianapolis Division.
“No educator should be fired for expressing her beliefs, especially when she speaks in her personal capacity, on her own time, and out of concern for her students,” said Vincent Wagner, senior counsel at the Center for Parental Rights at Alliance Defending Freedom, which is bringing the suit on McCord’s behalf. “When Kathy spoke out about South Madison’s controversial new policy, the school district did just that. Kathy knows that kids do best when schools and parents work together. But South Madison’s harmful policy leaves parents in the dark.
“South Madison violated Kathy’s rights by forcing her to contradict her religious beliefs and participate in this policy,” he continued. “Schools can’t keep secrets from parents about their children’s mental health and well-being.”
The South Madison Community Schools Corp. board voted unanimously March 9 to fire McCord. The decision came after McCord was placed on indefinite leave in January, months after sending an email to teachers informing them of a student’s gender transition decision and asking them to refrain from communicating that information to the student’s parents. McCord’s email noted that student’s family was “not supportive of this decision.”
The memo was later published in a story posted on The Daily Signal, a news website funded by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
The story described a school gender support plan that some interpreted as asking district personnel to not communicate to parents a student’s gender transition decision whenever a student says their parents are not supportive of the transition.
In the lawsuit, Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys contend that the district leveled two allegations against McCord in a finding of fact supporting the decision to terminate her contract. They include “providing statements known to be false or made without truth or accuracy to (Daily Signal journalist) Tony Kinnett who, with your knowledge and implied consent, published those inaccurate statements online.”
The district’s other claim, according to the lawsuit, was that McCord lied to administrators about Kinnett’s access to the district’s gender support plan.
“Neither of these claims are accurate,” the suit reads.
The suit seeks to have McCord reinstated to her position and to have her personnel file purged of any reference to her firing. She is also asking for compensatory damages, including unspecified back pay and damages “for pain, suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, inconvenience, and reputational harm.”
It also seeks to have South Madison’s gender support plan declared unconstitutional as applied in the matter under the Constitution’s First and 14th Amendments and in violation of Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall and Board President Mike Hanna declined to comment on the lawsuit.