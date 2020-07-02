ANDERSON — Indiana is ninth in the country for most firework spending per capita, according to U.S. trade census data, and sales are sizzling this year.
Firework shops across Madison County have reported a spike in sales.
Carol Cox, owner of BC FIreworks in Chesterfield, thinks her sales have shot up for a multitude of reasons, some involving the coronavirus and some not.
“Anytime the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday, that’s like one of the best seasons,” Cox said. “There seems to be a lot of frustration also right now in the society as a whole, so I think this outlet helps them a great deal.”
Angie Remington, owner of Jakt Fireworks, said she thinks sales are up because families are spending more time together at home instead of at larger fireworks shows.
“With COVID slowing down a little bit, people are actually getting together more at their houses, doing more little shows at the homes instead of going to these big fireworks shows,” Remington said. “I just think it’s more families spending time together and not wanting to get into the bustle.”
Those who plan on having a fireworks show or attending one should note the city of Anderson’s ordinance on fireworks. Fireworks can legally be fired off only between the hours of 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset from June 29 to July 9, and between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4, according to the ordinance.
While sales have shot up, Cox and Remington both said that supplies have been very low this season.
The United States imports most of its fireworks from China, and the coronavirus has negatively affected import rates. Less products means less fireworks to go around, which is challenging with demand and sales being higher than normal.
“Really, some of these people, if they’re wanting certain things, they need to get out before the fourth to get their stuff,” Remington said.
Fireworks stores are also only allowed to have so much product at one time for safety reasons. This impacts the amount the store can sell before having to restock, resulting in a lot of back and forth for store owners..
“We signed up to make more runs (to suppliers) to not have excess product, and with it being limited supply, it’s just been even more challenging than normal,” Cox said.
Despite the struggles and adaptations, though, Cox said it has been a successful season and she is pleased with the money she was able to make to help her family.
“There’s just little things that have made this year extraordinary, let’s say that,” Cox said.
