ANDERSON — After Dorothy Fletcher and Mae Helen Chamberlain graduated from Anderson High School in 1961, they didn’t have to wait long to start their first jobs together.
The following year, Fletcher, Chamberlain and Ollie Jane Weatherly all landed jobs on the production line at the Guide auto plant in Anderson.
They were the first Black women hired to work at the factory, a year after President John F. Kennedy signed Executive Order 10925, which required government contractors to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed and that employees are treated during employment without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.”
At the height of the civil rights movement in the United States, Chamberlain recalled, the women were keenly aware that they were breaking new ground for women and minorities in factory work.
Both she and Fletcher said they interviewed for their positions on a Friday, then received calls the following Monday to start work.
“There was a little apprehension,” she said, “but we just had our minds on the prize.”
The prize, to her, was a biweekly paycheck of $250 — “that was a lot of money back in the day,” she said — and the opportunity to remain gainfully employed. Adjusted for inflation, that would be roughly $2,500 biweekly today.
“We did the best job we could,” Chamberlain said. “We were determined to do everything just right. No mistakes.”
Weatherly’s asthma prompted plant officials to move her to a position in the human resources department, where she worked for 31 years. She died in 2013.
Managers at the plant were careful to make sure Fletcher and Chamberlain were treated well by their co-workers, according to Fletcher. Still, they encountered subtle instances of racism during the early days of their employment.
Their foreman, she recalled, “couldn’t control what went on in the bathrooms,” for example.
“You would go in there and the women would give you the catty looks and the little smirks,” Fletcher said. “We’d just look at them back and just keep going. They didn’t like it at all.”
“They didn’t want to wash their hands behind us,” Chamberlain added. “They didn’t want to touch anything we touched.”
At times, Fletcher and Chamberlain said, the occasional dirty looks and rude remarks would wear on them.
“No one is inhuman,” Fletcher said. “After a while, when your feelings get hammered every day, every day for no reason, just because you’re a different color … we’re all human.”
Both women said they were told by their supervisors that their job performances would have a bearing on whether more Black women would be hired.
They later discovered that assertion wasn’t entirely true, given that General Motors, which contracted with the government, had been ordered by federal officials to hire minority workers.
Still, they were motivated to excel in their jobs by family members’ advice that has remained with them.
“My grandma said, ‘Dot, now them folks didn’t hire you, and them folks can’t fire you, but you can fire yourself,’” Fletcher said. “I understood exactly what she said. It was my job, and it was up to me to keep it if I wanted it.”
Chamberlain spent 30 years as a Guide employee before retiring in the early 1990s. Growing up four blocks away from the plant, she said, working there was the only plan she ever had.
“I grew up with it,” she said. “There was never a time where I thought about going anywhere else.”
The women agreed that significant progress has been made across the country on issues of racism and social justice but that much work remains to be done.
“Of course (racism) is still there,” Fletcher said. “It’ll be there until Jesus comes. Somebody’s always going to think they’re better than somebody else. That’s the simple truth.”