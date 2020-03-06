INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that Indiana had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and declared a public health emergency.
“Today serves as yet another reminder (of) the importance to stay informed and prepared as you carry on your daily lives,” Holcomb said.
Officials said the man, from Marion County, had traveled to Boston for a conference where others had reported being infected with the virus. He returned March 4 and had a low-grade fever and cough.
He reported his symptoms to the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday night and went to Community Hospital North, where he was greeted in the parking lot by health workers in protective gear and taken into isolation through an entrance with no members of the public present.
“With a global spread of COVID-19, the question has never been if Indiana would get a case but when we would see one,” said Kris Box, the state health commissioner.
Box described the man’s symptoms as mild and said he was self-quarantined outside of the hospital. The state is still monitoring nearly 35 people and, since receiving testing kits Saturday, has tested 12 people, Box said.
Virginia Caine, the director of the Marion County Health Department, advised that people concerned about their symptoms should call their doctor’s office or emergency room ahead of time to prepare for possible isolation.
“We do not want an individual contaminating anybody in a waiting room area, so let us take the necessary steps we need to do to protect (others) while you are seeking medical care,” Caine said.
The Marion County Public Health Department and State Department of Health will trace the patient’s movements to identify other possible cases of the virus.
“I need the public to be patriotic and do the things they need to do to protect themselves,” Caine said.
Many cases of COVID-19 are mild; the most vulnerable populations are the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.
The public health emergency will entitle Indiana to possible federal money to combat the virus, which can fund epidemiologists and health care workers. Indiana ranks low compared to other states on public health preparedness and public health spending, according to a January report from Indiana University.
After 20 minutes, officials cut off questions from the press and didn’t respond to concerns about rural communities. Allen County, which has one of the state’s largest departments of public health, doesn’t have an epidemiologist on staff and many rural counties can’t afford to be proactive.
Officials advise people to wash their hands, avoid shaking hands and isolate themselves if they start having symptoms.
For more information about COVID-19 in Indiana, visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/28470.htm.
